Flags of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG are seen at their headquarters before the annual balance news conference in Duesseldorf March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

MUMBAI Germany's Metro AG, which operates cash and carry stores, plans to open 8-10 stores annually over the next 4 years in India at an investment of 600 million rupees ($11.8 million) each, the company said in a statement.

On Thursday, the company opened its second wholesale or cash and carry store in Mumbai, at an investment of 1.2 billion rupees, taking its investment in Maharashtra to 2.4 billion rupees.

The store will have a size of 50,000 square feet, the statement added.

The company also said it plans to open its next store in Jalandhar in Punjab in December and then open in Delhi in January.

India currently allows 51 percent foreign investment in single-brand retailers and 100 percent for wholesale operations.

Metro Cash & Carry entered the Indian market in 2003 and at present operates six wholesale distribution centres, including two each in Bangalore and Hyderabad and one each in Mumbai, Kolkata and Ludhiana.

In September, Reliance Retail, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, opened its first wholesale cash-and-carry format store at Ahmedabad, and now plans to accelerate expansion in that format.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)