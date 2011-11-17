Washington Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos, who was kidnapped and later rescued last week, attends his first practice session since the abduction with his local team Tigres de Aragua in Maracay November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Montano

CARACAS Venezuelan authorities have charged eight people over the kidnapping of Major League Baseball player Wilson Ramos that threw a spotlight on violent crime in the South American nation.

The 24-year-old Washington Nationals catcher was freed last week in a hail of bullets during a raid by security forces on a mountain hide-out two days after he was snatched from his parents' home in Venezuela during an off-season visit.

The detainees include a 74-year-old man and one woman.

The charges against them include kidnapping, criminal association, use of a stolen vehicle and possessing illegal arms, the attorney general's office said late on Wednesday.

Some of the suspects were held during the raid, while others were picked up afterward in an operation that President Hugo Chavez's government touted as a major success.

Detractors, however, say the fact Ramos was kidnapped in the first place shows how uncontrolled crime has become in Venezuela during Chavez's nearly 13 years in power.

Ramos is one of many Venezuelans who have found fame and fortune playing baseball in the U.S. big leagues. His abduction shocked baseball-loving Venezuelans and brought an outpouring of anxiety during the 48 hours of his disappearance.

Kidnappings, armed robberies and murders are frighteningly common in Venezuela, an OPEC member nation with enormous oil wealth alongside widespread poverty.

Ramos is one of the more highly regarded catching prospects in baseball. He had a .267 batting average with 15 home runs and 52 runs batted in for the Nationals during the 2011 season, his first in the major leagues.

