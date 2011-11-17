Peter Siddle (R) of Australia celebrates with teammates the dismissal of South Africa's, Jacques Kallis after he was caught out by Usman Khawaja during the second and final test cricket match of the series in Johannesburg, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG South Africa batsman Jacques Kallis put personal accomplishment aside and said a third batting collapse in four innings in their series against Australia was down to poor batting.

South Africa lost six wickets for 25 runs on the first day of the second test to be bowled out for 266, following hot on the heels of their collapse to 96 all out and Australia's own abysmal effort of 47 all out in the first test in Cape Town.

"There were a lot of soft dismissals, far too many. It was poor execution and shot-making, we were a bit too loose and it shouldn't happen in test cricket. No one needed to be told that it wasn't good enough," Kallis told a news conference on Thursday.

Kallis typified the day with his innings of 54, an imperious effort that came off just 41 balls at the Wanderers, before getting out with a poor shot.

He reached his 55th test half-century when he flicked paceman Peter Siddle for an audacious six over square-leg. Three balls later, a similar shot for four saw the 36-year-old become just the fourth batsman to score 12,000 test runs.

But Kallis then casually flicked Siddle's next delivery to midwicket to be caught by Usman Khawaja above his head.

"Unfortunately there was one too many events in that over!" Kallis quipped. "When you play as long as I have, then the milestones come automatically. But it was disappointing to get out the way I did."

Kallis, whose side won the Cape Town test, reckoned the South African bowlers would have to show more patience than their wild batsmen.

"There's enough in the pitch, we saw the ball move around, and if we bowl well and in the right areas, then there's no reason we can't do the same to Australia," the all-rounder said.

"It becomes a bit flat after the new ball, so we need to be patient, drive our areas and not give them any freebies."

Debutant Australian paceman Pat Cummins bowled tidily all day and snared the major wicket of Hashim Amla, having him caught in the slips for 19.

"It was a brilliant day for us, we would definitely have taken 266 all out after losing the toss at the start of the day. It was a great fightback," Cummins said.

"There's not a lot of sideways movement off the pitch, but the ball swung throughout the day and there's good carry and pace. If you bang the ball in, you get your reward."

(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)