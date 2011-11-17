NEW YORK Stephen King's newest book, "11/22/63," jumped straight to the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) -

2. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 2

3. "Zero Day" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 1

4. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $25.99) 4

5 "1Q84" by Haruki Murakami (Knopf, $30.50) 5

6. "The Christmas Wedding" by James Patterson with Richard DiLallo (Little, Brown, $25.99) 8

7. "The Alloy of Law" by Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $24.99) -

8. "The Snow Angel" by Glenn Beck (Threshold, $21) 7

9. "The Prague Cemetery" by Umberto Eco (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $27) -

10. "Hotel Vendome" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28) 3

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 1

2. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 2

3. "Back to Work" by Bill Clinton (Knopf, $23.95) -

4. "Nearing Home: Life, Faith and Finishing Well" by Billy Graham. Thomas Nelson, $19.99 4

5. "Jack Kennedy" by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $27.50) 3

6. "Spontaneous Happiness" by Andrew Weil (Little, Brown, $27.99) -

7. "No Higher Honor" by Condoleezza Rice (Crown, $35) 6

8. "SEAL Target Geronimo" by Chuck Pfarrer (St. Martin's, $25.99) -

9 "Catherine the Great" by Robert K. Massie (Random House, $35) -

10. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 10

