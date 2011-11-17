Zynga, the privately held publisher of Facebook games, said one of its high profile senior executives, Owen Van Natta, has left his day-to-day post as chief business officer but will remain on the board.

The company, which filed for an initial public offering of up to $1 billion in July, is expected to go public by the end of the year on Nasdaq, sources have said.

Van Natta, a former Facebook senior executive and former chief executive of MySpace, left the Zynga position on Nov. 16, according to the company's IPO filing update on Thursday. He had joined Zynga in August 2010.

Van Natta has to give up more than 4.6 million shares potentially worth millions of dollars if the company were to go public but will still hold onto more than 2 million shares, the filing said.

The company declined to comment on the updated filing.

Zynga director Brad Feld, managing director of Foundry Group, an early investor in the games company, will leave the board and be replaced by Sunil Paul, founder of the venture capital firm Spring Venture.

Zynga also released figures on how many players of its social games are paying customers each quarter. Zynga makes money from its players who buy virtual goods such as tools or houses in a game such as "FarmVille".

The company broke out those numbers after a request from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Zynga, which competes with Electronic Arts ERTS.O, said its unique paying players for the 12 months ended September 30, 2011 were approximately 7.7 million.

Earlier this week, Zynga released its latest title called "CastleVille", a medieval-themed game where players can help their friends build kingdoms.

