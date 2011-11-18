MUMBAI The rupee is expected to drop past 51 against the dollar for the first time in nearly 32 months early on Friday as worries Europe's debt crisis was deepening hurt Asian equities.

* Traders expect the rupee to open around 51.05 and weaken to as much as 51.30, a level not seen since March 30, 2009. The unit, which closed at 50.905/915 on Thursday, has slumped 13.85 percent from its year-high in July on a widening trade deficit and sluggish equity inflows.

* At 0241 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan was down 1.41 percent and the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were down 0.72 percent, suggesting a weak start to the local market.

* The U.S. dollar held firm in Asia, while the euro was surprisingly resilient with European banks seen repatriating funds back home as signs of funding stress grew amid a deepening euro zone debt crisis.

* The index of the dollar index was at 78.103 points from 78.166 points at end of rupee trade on Thursday.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)