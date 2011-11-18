Gold ingots of 1 kg and 500g are seen in this picture illustration taken in the treatment centre at the Banque Cantonale Vaudoise near Lausanne February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

SINGAPORE Nov 18 Gold prices traded steady on Friday, on course for their biggest weekly fall in nearly two months, pressured by a firm dollar while investors stay nervous about the deepening euro zone debt crisis.

Spot silver fell as much as 2.2 percent to a one-month low of $30.98 an ounce amid a broad retreat in both precious and industrial metals, as the dollar held steady near a five-week peak against a basket of currencies.

Funding stress in Europe grew as borrowing costs for France and Spain rose sharply and Italian bond yields hovered near levels considered unsustainable.

"Near-term gold looks a little weak as the resilience of the dollar is not being helpful to commodities," said Nick Trevethan, a senior commodities strategist at ANZ in Singapore.

"The initial target is $1,680, but it will be a very attractive buying opportunity for anybody who missed the boat the last time, as gold is still bullish in longer term."

Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,723.94 an ounce by 0248 GMT, off the 2-1/2-week low of $1,709.64 hit in the previous session and on track for a weekly decline of 3.5 percent, its sharpest since late September.

Reuters market analyst Wang Tao expected spot gold to fall to $1,687 during the day.

U.S. gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,725.70, heading for a weekly loss of 9 percent.

Physical market activities remained lacklustre, as most buyers, wary of short-term price weakness, remained on the sidelines, dealers said.

Spot gold prices have fallen for three sessions so far this week, just as investors built up their positions in SPDR Gold Trust, which reported an inflow of more than 21 tonnes in the past two sessions.

Holdings of the world's biggest gold ETF stood at 1,289.46 tonnes, the highest since Aug. 19.

Gold remains attractive as an investment for individuals as well as the official sector. Central bank net purchases of gold rose to 148.4 tonnes in the third quarter, from 22.6 tonnes a year earlier, said the World Gold Council.

Spot silver regained some of the lost ground to stand at $31.55 an ounce, headed for an 8.8 percent loss from a week earlier, its steepest weekly decline since late September.

Spot platinum edged down 0.1 percent to $1,575.74, on course for a fifth consecutive day of losses and a weekly fall of 3.7 percent.