Liao Hui of China celebrates winning the men's 69kg weightlifting competition at the World Weightlifting Championships in Antalya, southern Turkey, September 21, 2010. Hui has been suspended for doping, ruling him out of next year's London Games, state news agency Xinhua... REUTERS/Osman Orsal/Files

BEIJING Chinese Olympic weightlifting champion Liao Hui has been suspended for doping, ruling him out of next year's London Games, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

Liao, who captured the men's 69kg gold at the 2008 Beijing Games, has been banned until September 2014, according to the International Weightlifting Federation's official website (www.iwf.net).

Details of Liao's offence were not given. He is one of 10 athletes from seven countries listed as being banned by the IWF.

China's Sports Ministry denied knowledge of Liao's ban when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Sabrina Mao; Editing by Alastair Himmer/John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)