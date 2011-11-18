A view of the parliament building is seen on the opening day of the monsoon session in New Delhi August 1, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

The parliament's winter session starts on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and is likely to be dominated by the Lokpal bill.

There are also hopes by the Congress party-led coalition to pass a flagship food subsidy law to ease voter anger at near-10 percent inflation.

Here are some of the bills that the government is likely to consider in the winter parliament session:

LOKPAL BILL - Popular anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare galvanized middle-class anger against venal public officials with a hunger strike in August.

Hazare has since been weakened by allegations of financial misdeeds by his top aides. Nevertheless, the 74-year-old maintains a strong presence in the political scene . He threatens a new hunger strike if Prime Minister Manmohan Singh does not hasten steps to create a strong citizen's ombudsman, or Lokpal.

FOOD SECURITY BILL - The food security bill, promoted by Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, aims to expand the supply of cheaper grains to the poor, a plan that if approved may hurt government finances but help secure voter support.

The National Food Security Act, expected to cost $20.7 billion annually, could also give the government a better idea on how much grain India could export after maintaining comfortable buffer stocks.

It seeks to cover about two-thirds of India's 1.2 billion people, expanding an existing food subsidy scheme that covers about 180 million of India's poorest people who receive about 4 million tonnes of grain every month through licensed "fair price shops".

Nearly 75 percent of the rural population, or 630 million people, and 50 percent of urban people, or 180 million people, would be eligible to receive grains at cheaper rates.

LAND MINING BILL - The proposed land mining bill will enable funding of local schools, hospitals and roads using profits and royalties from unwilling mining firms, a move that may kickstart stalled projects and broaden rural support for the government.

The bill calls on coal miners to share a maximum 26 percent of their profits with local communities and for other miners to pay an amount equivalent to royalties. The government hopes to double revenue from mining royalties if the bill becomes law, from 40 billion rupees ($817 million) now.

The bill has been watered down under pressure from industry.

Initially the proposal said all miners should give 26 percent of profits to local communities where land acquisition is a sensitive matter and many oppose natural resources being carted away by outsiders.

India's mining sector is the source for some of the country's biggest corruption scandals, at least one of which swept in top regional leaders of India's main opposition party.

PENSION BILL – The cabinet approved foreign direct investment of up to 26 percent in the pension sector on Wednesday, setting in motion a key reform initiative in the financial sector after years of dithering.

Looking for the parliament's go-ahead to become law, the decision will allow global players access to roughly $12 billion worth assets that is expected to grow rapidly as more people join the workforce of Asia's third largest economy.

The government reintroduced the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority bill in March this year, after which it was sent to a committee on finance. The panel submitted its report in August with some suggestions after which the government decided to set the FDI cap at 26 percent.

The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party supports pension reforms.

