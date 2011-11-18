Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk gestures as he announces members of new government during a news conference in Warsaw November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski swore in a new government on Friday that has pledged to cut debt and speed up structural reforms aimed at bolstering the European Union's largest eastern economy at a time of financial crisis.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his ministers took the oath of office at a ceremony in the presidential palace. Tusk was scheduled to unveil his programme of reforms in a speech to parliament at around 1000 GMT.

"I'm convinced that the coming four years will be the time of greatest challenge and we will try to get through it as best we can," Tusk said after being sworn in.

The parliament, where Tusk's centre-right, pro-business Civic Platform (PO) and its small agrarian coalition partner the Peasants' Party (PSL) have an overall majority, is due to approve the new government in a vote of confidence on Saturday.

Tusk's new team includes a number of ministers from his previous cabinet, including Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski, seen by investors as a safe pair of hands after he helped Poland to avoid recession during the 2008-09 global crisis.

Radoslaw Sikorski, British-educated like Rostowski, stays on as foreign minister, where in the past four years he has worked to forge closer ties with EU powerhouse Germany and to raise Poland's profile in Europe.

Tusk and Rostowski are under pressure to take bolder action to rein in a budget deficit expected to come in at more than 5 percent of national output this year, down from last year's 7.9 percent but still well above the EU's 3 percent ceiling.

Poland's economy was the only one in the 27-nation EU to keep growing during the global financial crisis and is expected to expand by about 4 percent this year but the deepening crisis in the euro zone virtually ensures a slowdown in 2012.

That will hit tax receipts and could drive up the deficit again without deeper spending cuts and structural reforms that Tusk shied away from during his first term in 2007-11.

Among potential reforms are a rise in the retirement age, a further shakeup of the pension system and a reduction in tax breaks.

