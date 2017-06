Winnie Madikizela Mandela visits refugees who had taken shelter at a police station in Johannesburg's Alexandra township May 14, 2008. REUTERS/Johnny Onverwacht/Files

JOHANNESBURG Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who was once married to former South African President Nelson Mandela, is in hospital for what her family said on Friday was "an existing diabetes condition."

The family did not provide any further details. Madikizela-Mandela, 75, was a driving force in ending apartheid in South Africa.

Madikizela-Mandela was in hospital in September for an ankle ailment.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)