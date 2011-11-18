Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev (R) speaks with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev during their visit to the Federation tower in Moscow November 18, 2011. REUTERS//Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW The presidents of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan signed agreements designed to tighten economic integration on Friday, taking a step toward what Moscow hopes will be a Eurasian Union linking as many ex-Soviet states as possible.

Twenty years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia is seeking to increase its influence from the Polish border to the Pacific Ocean by bolstering economic ties and creating its own answer to the European Union.

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, expected to reclaim Russia's top office in a presidential election in March 2012, published an article last month in which he laid out plans to create a Eurasian Union by building on existing agreements.

In a Kremlin ceremony, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a Declaration on Eurasian Economic Integration.

"We have taken a new and very powerful step on the path to forming a Eurasian Economic Union -- a union that without a doubt will determine the future of our countries," Medvedev said at the ceremony, televised live on state-run Rossiya-24.

The presidents also signed an agreement to set up a permanent joint commission to coordinate closer economic integration, building on an existing Customs Union and a Common Economic Space set to come into being on Jan. 1.

The commission is to open in Moscow in July and be headed for four years by Russian Industry Minister Viktor Khristenko.

Medvedev and Putin may hope the agreements will appeal to voters nostalgic for the Soviet Union ahead of a Dec. 4 parliamentary election. They played up plans for a Eurasian Union in a meeting with war veterans and pensioners on Thursday.

Kremlin critics have said the Russian integration drive aims to restore at least a portion of Moscow's Soviet-era empire.

Putin, a longtime KGB officer who has called the 1991 Soviet breakup "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century", could run Russia until 2024 if he wins two straight terms as president.

Putin and Medvedev have said a Soviet revival would be impossible and is not their aim, but Putin's Eurasian Union initiative suggests increasing Russia's regional clout will be a focus of foreign policy for years to come.

Russia sees its western neighbour Belarus as a buffer on borders with NATO and the EU, and analysts say tightening economic ties could help keep it in Moscow's orbit under the authoritarian Lukashenko or a future leader.

Sprawling, energy-rich Kazakhstan has the biggest economy among the five former Soviet republics of Central Asia, a region whose oil and gas reserves and strategic location make it a target of courtship for China and the West.

The Kremlin's plans got a boost from Kyrgyzstan's new president, Almazbek Atambayev, who said in an interview in the daily Izvestia on Friday that he sees his Central Asian country "not just in the Customs Union but in the Eurasian (Union)".

Other former Soviet republics including Ukraine, which Moscow has urged to join the Customs Union and the Common Economic Space, have been more reluctant to sign up. Ukraine is also seeking closer integration with the EU.

