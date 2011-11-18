Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L) walks past Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino/Files

MADRID Brief news from La Liga ahead of this weekend's matches (times GMT):

* Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his Barcelona rival Lionel Messi should be available for their games on Saturday against Valencia and Real Zaragoza respectively after returning from international duty.

Portugal's Ronaldo has shaken off a minor leg muscle problem and told reporters in Madrid on Thursday he was likely to feature at Valencia's Mestalla stadium (2100).

"Yes I am fine," said Ronaldo, who has scored 13 goals in 11 games this term.

* Barca coach Pep Guardiola said Argentine Messi, who arrived back from South America on Thursday and has one more La Liga goal than Ronaldo this season, was in good enough shape to start the game at home to Zaragoza (1900).

"He trained well," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. "Tomorrow we'll see what team we select because I have some doubts. I will put out the side that I believe is best able to win the match."

* Guardiola may have forward Pedro available after the Spain international completed a full training session with the rest of the squad on Friday.

The return of Pedro, who twisted an ankle in the match at Granada last month, means Brazil fullback Adriano Correia and long-term injury absentee Ibrahim Afellay of Netherlands are the only two players left on the medical list.

* Valencia goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who produced an epic performance in the 2-2 draw at home to Barca in September, has recovered from a hand injury and is available for the Real game.

Guaita said the team were not looking for revenge for last season's 6-3 home defeat to Jose Mourinho's side but merely wanted a good result to try to keep pace with the leaders.

"We are playing at home and we are capable of getting three points against the best team of the Mourinho era," he said in an interview with As sports daily published on Friday. "It would be a good morale booster."

* Sunday's most enticing match pits fifth-placed Sevilla against in-form Athletic Bilbao (1700), who are ninth after going undefeated in seven games.

Bilbao's Spain striker Fernando Llorente said the team were hoping to end a poor run at Sevilla's Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

"We know that we have been trying for many years and that it's very tough," Llorente told a news conference on Friday.

"But we are capable of carrying on in the same way as before the international break, with the same intensity of play, and I believe we can get a good result."

* Fourth-placed Levante play at erratic Atletico Madrid on Sunday (1900) having lost their last two matches and surrendered their surprise hold on top spot.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, Editing by Clare Fallon)