BUENOS AIRES Argentina surprised no-one by naming Juan Martin del Potro, David Nalbandian, Juan Monaco, Juan Ignacio Chela and doubles specialist Eduardo Schwank on Thursday as their provisional team for the Davis Cup final against Spain.

Captain Modesto "Tito" Vazquez must name his official quartet next Tuesday for the Dec. 2-4 final on a new clay court in Seville with Schwank the most likely player to be dropped, although Vazquez made no commitment at a news conference in Buenos Aires.

Argentina, in their fourth final and third since 2006, are the underdogs against the four-times champions but Vazquez said that with plenty of time to prepare for the tie and iron out internal differences his team were more in harmony than ever before.

"I think we are in our best moment as a team, each player is determined to get (to the final) in his best form... Juan Martin has been training twice a day...These players were born on clay," Vazquez said.

Assistant captain Ricardo Rivera said Nalbandian had been training well for more than a week after an 18-day injury layoff and Vazquez added: "Pico (Monaco) has beaten three of the world's top 10 (in recent tournaments)".

Although Argentines learn the game on clay just like the Spanish, former U.S. Open champions Del Potro and 2005 Masters Cup champion Nalbandian are more comfortable on faster surfaces.

"It's tough playing five sets on clay. We all know the hardest tournament is (the French Open at) Roland Garros... (and) Spain have the best player of all time (on clay), Rafa Nadal," Vazquez said.

"Day one is the key. Nadal is a tough nut, he's a motivator, very good for his team mates. If we're 1-1 we'll have real chances of fighting for (the trophy) to the end," Vazquez said.

The three finals Argentina have played and lost included the only one at home, in 2008, when an injury to Del Potro and internal squabbles undermined their chances when they were favourites against a Spanish team without Nadal.

(Editing by Clare Fallon; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)