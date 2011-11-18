People run down the sidewalk as it snows in New York, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) urged countries to make disaster management plans to adapt to the growing risk of extreme weather linked to climate change, in a report released in Uganda on Friday.

Following are reactions to the report:

GREENPEACE CLIMATE POLICY COORDINATOR, MARIA RYDING

"Today's IPCC report brings home the inescapable fact: that climate change is not only fuelling extreme weather, it is causing an escalation in impacts both on humans and economies, most of which are increasingly being borne by the developing world.

"Our addiction to fossil fuels is leading us blindly towards a cliff edge. Governments urgently need to implement adaptation strategies to deal with the unavoidable impacts of climate change, and rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"It is of crucial importance that the world’s poorest nations receive the support they need to adapt."

UNITED NATIONS FRAMEWORK CONVENTION ON CLIMATE CHANGE

"The new IPCC report is a stark reminder of the extent to which rising greenhouse gas concentrations and the ensuing rise in global average temperatures are already leading to increased incidences of floods and heat waves, and that such incidences will become more frequent and severe if the global rise in greenhouse gas emissions is left unchecked.

"Governments meeting in Durban for the UN climate change conference (from Nov. 28) must therefore finalize the institutional framework ... that can help developing countries adapt to the dire effects of climate change and to curb their emissions."

NATURAL RESOURCES DEFENSE COUNCIL PRESIDENT FRANCES BEINECKE

"This is what persistent climate denial and political paralysis has brought us: extreme weather events that endanger our health and further strain the budgets of families and governments alike.

"It's not too late to act. We still have time to shield ourselves from worse impacts, but we have to start cutting carbon pollution now."

(Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence)