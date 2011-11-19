MELBOURNE Foursomes, golf's alternate shot matchplay format, is a "very silly game" and should be dumped from the Presidents Cup, according to five-time British Open champion Peter Thomson.

"It is an anachronism," Thomson, the only International captain to wrest the trophy from the United States, told Reuters at Royal Melbourne Golf Club on Saturday.

"It has largely died out, if it ever was prominent. It's a silly idea and it's not good for people watching. I don't think it serves much purpose in the contest."

Thomson, who led his team to a one-sided victory at Royal Melbourne in 1998, was speaking after the Internationals lost four of the five morning foursomes matches to finish 8-3 down for the tournament in the format.

While no fan of foursomes, Thomson said the internationals should still be "better at it than we are."I don't know the mystery of why they lose."

Foursomes matches are not common in the United States yet the Americans seem to have mastered the format, perhaps because they play it every other year in the Ryder Cup.

Robert Allenby has lost seven times in foursomes, second only to Retief Goosen (8) for the most losses in the format of any Presidents Cup player.

Allenby's 16 overall losses are the most by any player.

Internationals captain Greg Norman rested Allenby for the four-ball format on Saturday, hoping the rest would rejuvenate the Royal Melbourne specialist for Sunday's singles matches.

Allenby is looking to avoid joining American John Huston as the only captain's pick to fail to contribute at least a half-point to his team's total.

Huston went winless and pointless in four matches at Royal Melbourne 1998.

Thomson said the United States were ahead simply because they had a superior team, though the Internationals could still mount a challenge.

"There are 12 points to be distributed tomorrow (in Sunday singles matches). That can quite quickly take care of a deficit," he said.

Regardless of the final result, Thomson said both teams were losers on the Royal Melbourne course, criticising the rock-hard greens as "over the top" after they proved a nightmare for players during hot northerly breezes on Friday.

International assistant captain, Frank Nobilo, said on Friday the course was "right on the edge" of being unplayable.

"I think he was being generous," said Thomson, who still ranks Royal Melbourne's famous composite layout among his favourite all-time.