ADEN, Yemen Gunmen shot dead a Yemeni army colonel in the country's restive southern Hadramout province late on Saturday, a local official said.

Colonel Said al-Radhi was shot in a street in the port city of al-Mukalla and died at the scene, the official said.

He said one of Radhi's companions was injured in the attack. The assailants managed to escape, he added.

Southern Yemen has been the scene of clashes between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants who have seized several towns during 10 months of unrest and protests calling for the removal of President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who has ruled for 33 years.

Worshippers on Friday demanded Saleh be tried for alleged use of violence against demonstrators, while a U.N. envoy struggled to broker a deal to ease the president out of office.

The economy of the impoverished Arabian Peninsula state has come to almost standstill. On Saturday, the Aden oil refinery stopped production after crude supplies ran out due to an attack on a supply pipeline.

