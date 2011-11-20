Vijay Mallya could face further charges, UK court told
LONDON Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.
MUMBAI West Indies' Kirk Edwards says he is so awe-struck by Sachin Tendulkar's batting that he sometimes forgets to think about his own game.
"The guy is a legend, so we are all in awe of him," Edwards said of India's record-breaking batsman after a Sunday practice session at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the final test starting on Tuesday.
"Playing a game with Sachin was something special. It's a memory that I will live with forever," the 27-year-old right-hander told reporters.
"Sometimes I find myself focussing on him so much that I am not focussing on my fielding."
Tendulkar, with 51 test centuries and 48 in one-day internationals, needs one more to complete 100 international hundreds.
West Indies trail India 2-0 in the three-match series.
WASHINGTON U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday denounced as a "detestable lie" the idea he colluded with Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and he clashed with Democratic lawmakers over his refusal to detail his conversations with President Donald Trump.