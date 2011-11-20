NAIROBI The Kenyan military said on Sunday that its jets, supported by fire from warships off the coast, had destroyed a training camp for Islamist militants in Somalia.

Kenyan troops entered Somalia six weeks ago vowing to wipe out the al Shabaab rebels, who it accuses of a series of kidnappings and attacks on tourists on Kenyan soil.

"Today, 20 November at around 1200 hours, (Kenyan Defence Forces jets) supported by naval fire, destroyed an Al Shabaab/Al Qaeda key training facility in Hola Wajeer/Lacta area in Badade district, Lower Juba," a military statement said. "This infrastructure accommodates foreign fighters, most of them trainers of the al Shabaab fighters."

