MUMBAI The rupee is expected to slip towards fresh 32-month lows early on Monday, weighed by foreign fund outflow concerns from domestic shares and dollar demand from state-run oil refiners.

* At 0240 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan was down 1.6 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were down 1 percent, suggesting a weak start to the local market.

* Traders expect the rupee to open around 51.45 per dollar, and move in a 51.35 to 51.65 range with the next near-term target at 52.2, which is the rupee's record low.

* It had ended 0.8 percent weaker on Friday at 51.3350/3450, after sliding to 51.41 during trade -- a level last seen on March 18, 2009.

* Traders said oil refiners, the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, would likely step in to cover import commitments around current levels, pressuring the rupee.

* The euro got off to a subdued start in Asia on Monday after a short-covering squeeze late last week ran out of steam and news of an overwhelming election victory for Spain's centre-right opposition was greeted with cautious optimism.

* The euro was trading at $1.3520, unchanged from where it was when the rupee closed on Friday, while the index of the dollar index was at 78.062 points from 77.970 points.

