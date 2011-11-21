An employee counts Indian currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in New Delhi June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI The rupee hit a new 32-month low in early trades on Monday as negative local shares and dollar demand from oil refiners weighed.

* At 9:15 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 51.4950/5150 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 51.3350/3450, after touching 51.5400, a level last seen on March 16, 2009.

* Traders expect the rupee to move in a 51.35 to 51.65 range with the next near-term target at 52.2, which is the rupee's record low.

* The BSE Sensex opened down 0.5 percent.

* Traders said oil refiners, the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, would likely step in to cover import commitments around current levels, pressuring the rupee.

* The euro got off to a subdued start in Asia on Monday after a short-covering squeeze late last week ran out of steam and news of an overwhelming election victory for Spain's centre-right opposition was greeted with cautious optimism.

* The euro was trading at $1.3529, from $1.3520 on Friday, while the index of the dollar index was at 78.008 points from 77.970 points.

