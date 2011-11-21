The London gallery shining a light on neon art
LONDON On the flick of a flurry of switches, a studio on a grey industrial estate in East London lights up to reveal hundreds of bright neon artworks.
The American Music Awards were given out on Sunday in Los Angeles. This is a list of winners grouped by musical genre, with the exception of honours for top artist and new artist of the year.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Hot Chelle Rae
POP OR ROCK
Male Artist - Bruno Mars
Female Artist - Adele
Band, Duo or Group - Maroon 5
Album - Adele, "21"
COUNTRY
Male Artist - Blake Shelton
Female Artist - Taylor Swift
Band, Duo or Group - Lady Antebellum
Album - Taylor Swift, "Speak Now"
SOUL/RHYTHM & BLUES
Male Artist - Usher
Female Artist - Beyonce
Album - Rihanna, "Loud"
RAP/HIP-HOP
Artist - Nicki Minaj
Album - Nicki Minaj, "Pink Friday"
ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Artist - Foo Fighters
ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Artist – Adele
LATIN
Artist - Jennifer Lopez
CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Casting Crowns
