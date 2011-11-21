Labourers work inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Agartala April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI Larsen and Toubro, India's biggest engineering conglomerate, expects to garner more revenues from the Middle East, Far East and Africa as it looks to beat a domestic slowdown, the firm's chief financial officer said on Monday.

Larsen plans to increase its revenue share from overseas projects to 15-20 percent from 10-12 percent currently, R. Shankar Raman told the Reuters India Investment Summit in Mumbai.

"It's essentially an India de-risking strategy," he said.

Larsen, which builds ships, nuclear power plant machinery and parts for India's space programme, cut its order growth guidance for the current fiscal year by a third to 5 percent last month, blaming slowing investments and rising competition.

