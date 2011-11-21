LONDON Standard Chartered has cut its exposure to euro zone banks and boosted business with Chinese financial institutions due to the European sovereign debt crisis, the Financial Times on Monday quoted the bank's Asia chief executive as saying.

"We have just taken a broad look and said we don't think we have to be as heavy as we were in the past," Jaspal Bindra said, according to the article.

"The impact would be more widespread than just one or two banks. But it would be fair to say that overall for European banks we have reduced our exposure," he was quoted as saying.

Bindra said Standard Chartered was reviewing its funding arrangements with euro zone banks as they matured to avoid problems with the ones which would eventually need to raise fresh capital, the FT reported.

But the bank is not refusing to roll over maturing credit agreements, Bindra said, according to the newspaper.

"It's not like we are just going to suspend our lines because there is revenue potential as well. We are keeping a good dynamic balance," he was quoted as saying.

Bindra said Standard Chartered was looking at every rollover and how it placed its deposits, the FT reported.

"We have obviously increased our exposure to some of the state-owned Chinese banks etc, which we find more quasi-sovereign than private," he was quoted as saying.

Bindra did not name the European banks involved or the Chinese institutions that have received deposits, the FT said.

Bindra said Standard Chartered had not axed credit lines to any specific banks despite fears of a credit crunch, according to the article.

He said European banks' provision of US dollar liquidity in Asia was drying up due to the crisis and added that this would create opportunities for Standard Chartered in India and Indonesia, where there was a big differential between US dollar and local currency interest rates, the FT reported.

Bindra added that the bank was on course to achieve its target of double-digit income growth globally for the year, according to the article.

Standard Chartered could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)