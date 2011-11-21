A vendor sells sugarcane at a fair on the outskirts of Jammu November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

NEW DELHI India has again put off to Tuesday a meeting to consider allowing a first tranche of sugar exports, government sources said, sending domestic prices down as traders worried ministers could not agree on the quantity for overseas sales.

Earlier, government sources had said a panel of ministers, empowered to permit exports, was scheduled to meet at 3.45 pm (1015 GMT) on Monday.

Government sources said the delay was due to some ministers not being available.

Industry and analysts expect India to allow up to 1 million tonnes of exports in its first tranche for the new sugar year beginning October but hold off further quantities until early 2012 due to output delays.

India's December sugar futures extended losses to over two percent on Monday.

"The way exports decision is getting delayed, I think not everyone in the government is agreeing over the quantum. They will allow 500,000 tonnes in first tranche," said Ashok Jain, president, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"Sugar rose in the past few days expecting the government will allow exports of 1 million tonnes."

The amount of exports will depend on how comfortable the government feels about stocks and production, with initial expectations pegged at 500,000 tonnes for the first tranche.

The possibility of exports from India, the world's top consumer of the sweetener and its second-biggest producer after Brazil, has helped drag down global sugar prices over the past few weeks.

Sugar futures had risen over 8 percent since the beginning of November on hopes of exports being allowed.

In 2010/11, India exported 2.6 million tonnes of sugar, including unrestricted overseas shipments of 1.5 million tonnes, popularly termed as sales under Open General Licence (OGL).

