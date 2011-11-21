JOHANNESBURG Rain washed out the entire morning session on the fifth day of the second and final test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers on Monday.

Lunch was taken 10 minutes ahead of schedule and play is set to restart at 1 p.m. local time (1100 GMT).

Australia will resume on 142 for three in their second innings, needing a further 168 runs to win the match and draw the series with 70 overs still due to be bowled on the final day.

South Africa won the first test in Cape Town by eight wickets and will beat Australia at home for the first time since 1970 if the visitors fail to win the second test.

(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)