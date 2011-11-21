An employee counts Indian currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in New Delhi June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI The rupee slipped more in afternoon trade on Monday as the euro fell, oil importers clamoured for dollars and weak equities heightened concerns of foreign fund outflows.

* At 2:42 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 51.90/91 per dollar, 1.09 percent weaker than Friday's close of 51.3350/3450, after touching 51.9200, a level last seen on March 12, 2009.

* Some traders said comments by a senior government official expressing the limited ability of authorities to intervene in forex market to stem the rupee's slide may have added to the pressure.

* The central bank is likely to have sold dollars starting at level of 51.79 to arrest the sharp fall in the local currency.

* The euro was trading at $1.3461 from $1.3520 when the rupee closed on Friday, while the index of the dollar index was at 78.318 points from 77.970 points.

* The local benchmark share index was down nearly 2 percent as sentiment was negative given the slowing growth and a sluggish policy environment, with a shaky global economic backdrop also dragging.

