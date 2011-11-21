BRUSSELS EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Monday Europe's sovereign debt crisis was hitting the core of the 17 country euro zone and there should be "no illusions" about the impact it could have on the currency union.

Echoing other senior EU officials who have warned that the lack of investor confidence and rising sovereign bond yields are now systemic across the euro zone, Rehn said Europe's economies could risk becoming irrelevant if they failed to act.

"This crisis is hitting the core of the euro zone, we should have no illusions about this," Rehn told a seminar in Brussels.

"Without a dynamic and growing economy, Europe would risk becoming irrelevant on the global scene," he said.

Borrowing costs for both Spain and Italy hit levels considered unsustainable last week before the European Central Bank stepped in to stabilise the market. French 10-year bond yields have also ballooned , pushing the spread over German benchmark Bunds to new euro-era highs.

Yields on Austrian 10-year bonds have also been pushed higher, with the spread over German Bunds widening, and Dutch and Finnish 10-year bonds, usually considered almost as safe as German debt, have also risen.

Rehn defended austerity measures demanded by the European Commission that are aimed at rebuilding confidence but which have in some cases hit economic growth, deepening the crisis.

He said there was no substitute for such tighter budget strategies, although he conceded that the slowing world economy and a possible recession in Europe will mean improving public finances will take longer.

"One simply cannot build a growth strategy on accumulating more debt, when the capacity to service the current debt is questioned by the markets," Rehn said. "One cannot force foreign creditors to lend more money, if they don't have the confidence to do it."

Rehn urged EU members to focus on growth and said that implementing EU single-market reforms would increase total European Union output by more than three percent by 2020.

The single market, which aims to guarantee the free movement of people, trade, goods and services, remains incomplete despite its inception almost 20 years ago.

Rehn said about half of the boost to growth would come from completing EU laws aimed at making it easier for European businesses to set up and do business anywhere in Europe.

"Capitalising on our internal market is particularly attractive in the current context," he said.

