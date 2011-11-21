West Indies' Chris Gayle stretches during a training session before Thursday's ICC Cricket World Cup group B match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

JOHANNESBURG Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle, involved in a protracted dispute with his national board, will play in Zimbabwe's domestic T20 competition at the end of November, officials said on Monday.

Gayle, 31, has not played for West Indies since a World Cup quarter-final in March and the board (WICB) issued a statement last month saying the batsman would be considered for West Indies selection again only if he retracted statements about the board and their officials.

The left-hander responded by asking the board to "state clearly" what he should apologise for.

Gayle will play for the Matabeleland Tuskers in the T20 tournament from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4.

"I am a cricketer and I want to play," Gayle said in a statement. "I would rather be playing for the West Indies but while that's not possible I want to use my time wisely, entertain some people and try to do some good."

