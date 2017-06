NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex provisionally ended down 2.56 percent on Monday, to its lowest close in more than six weeks, weighed by a plunging rupee, faltering domestic growth, sluggish policy and shaky global outlook.

The rupee touched the 52 per dollar mark for the first time in thirty-two-and-a-half months on Monday.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 419.07 points at 15,952.44, with 27 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 2.6 percent to 4,778.35 points.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)