Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks at a ceremony to mark the country's National Day at the National League for Democracy (NLD) party's head office in Yangon November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

YANGON The re-entry of Aung San Suu Kyi's party into Myanmar's political fray and other signs of change in the country are being welcomed by Burmese, but many remain sceptical over reforms pushed by a government stacked with former generals.

News that the country's democracy figurehead, Suu Kyi, would run for parliament had yet to sink in on the streets of Yangon on Monday, although private newspapers had reported at the weekend that her National League for Democracy (NLD) would contest upcoming by-elections.

After decades of harsh military rule, ordinary people are highly wary of any public demonstration of political leanings. Traffic was normal in Yangon, and the crowds on the streets were no less or more than usual.

Many thronged small shops in the city's main area at midday, taking refuge from the tropical heat and drinking sweet tea. As usual, there was no overt sign of any security presence.

But it was clear support for Suu Kyi was as strong as ever, even if she was dealing with members of the junta that put her in detention for 15 of the last 21 years.

"I love her," writer Kyaw Thien said of the Nobel laureate as he looked over the headlines at a sun-baked news stand on a street corner.

"But I don't trust this government and she doesn't trust this government. She should take care."

Several private newspapers ran front-page photos of Suu Kyi in their weekend editions accompanying reports that the NLD would participate in by-elections -- the kind of coverage that was unthinkable before a recent easing of censorship as part of a series of shifts after the return of civilian rule in March.

"Back in the game," was splashed on the front of the weekly Myanmar Times under a photo of 66-year-old Suu Kyi being mobbed by reporters and shaking hands with supporters.

The NLD won a 1990 election by a landslide but the military ignored the result. Suu Kyi did not stand in that election as she was under house arrest.

Win Tun, a 24-year old electrical engineer, said it was too soon to tell whether Suu Kyi would be effective in a parliament dominated by former soldiers. Hinting at the presidency, he said she was worthy of an even bigger role.

"I honestly don't want her to become a member of the cabinet," he said, referring to her affectionately as "Aunty Suu". "I think she deserves more than that."

IMAGE BOOST

He said Myanmar being allowed to chair the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2014 would boost the country's image after years of being treated as a pariah by the West because of human rights abuses and the military's refusal to cede power.

"It will help improve the opinion of ASEAN governments about us. Everybody looks down on us when we go abroad," he added.

The decision by the new civilian government that came to power after a controversial election last year to engage with Suu Kyi and release 230 political prisoners last month has been warmly received by the West and by most Burmese, although some feel the changes could be easily undone.

Others hope the approval voiced in recent days by U.S. President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton's plans to visit next month -- the first by a U.S. Secretary of State in 50 years -- would lead to concrete support that would help diversify Myanmar's international ties.

Years of sanctions by Western nations had driven Myanmar into a close relationship with China.

"I welcome all these developments; Myanmar's assuming ASEAN chair, the NLD's decision to register and to run in the election and the changed U.S. policy on Myanmar," said Thakin Chan Tun, 90, a former Myanmar ambassador to China.

"Improving ties with the U.S. is the most important thing ... for getting loans from international lending institutions, having sanctions lifted and last but not least, in reducing excessive reliance on China."

But conditioned by oppressive army rule, limited freedom and widespread poverty as a result of sanctions and economic mismanagement, optimism over sudden reforms that have stunned people at home and abroad is heavily laced with caution.

"They are small steps," said a Yangon driver, who declined to be identified. "Things could go either way. We have to wait and see."

The charismatic Suu Kyi appears to haves lost none of her appeal while President Thein Sein's government could have a long way to go to win the approval of the long-suffering public.

"I don't trust the so-called civilian government at all," said Ko Thein Aung, a bookstall owner whose younger brother is a political prisoner.

"They haven't changed anything but their uniforms. Just wait and see until they reveal their true colours."

(Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)