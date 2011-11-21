The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was beginning a four-day hearing on Monday into the Spanish cycling federation's decision to clear three-times Tour de France champion Alberto Contador of doping.
Following is a chronology of the Contador case:
2010
July 21: Contador undergoes a doping test on the Tour de France's second rest day in Pau
July 25: The Spaniard wins the Tour for the third time with a 39-second advantage over Luxembourg's Andy Schleck
Aug. 3: Contador signs a two-year contract with Saxo Bank team Aug. 23: The Cologne laboratory hands over to the International Cycling Union (UCI) a positive result for the banned anabolic agent clenbuterol in Contador's A sample
Aug. 24: Contador is provisionally suspended by the UCI
Aug. 26: Contador asks for his B sample to be tested
Sept. 8: B sample is also positive for clenbuterol. The UCI later said a 'very small concentration' of clenbuterol was found in Contador's urine sample
Sept. 30: Contador reveals that he has failed a dope test, with the UCI confirming a few hours later. The Spaniard blames the failed test on contaminated meat
2011
Jan. 26: The Spanish federation (RFEC) proposes a one-year ban for Contador
Feb. 15: The RFEC clears Contador of any wrongdoing
Feb. 16: Contador starts his season at the Tour of Algarve in Portugal
March 24: The UCI appeal to the CAS against the RFEC's decision to clear Contador
March 29: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) also appeals to the CAS
May 20: The CAS say the case will be heard from June 6-8 May 26: The hearing is postponed after a request by Contador's defence team
May 29: Contador wins the Giro d'Italia for the second time
May 31: The CAS say its hearing will be held from Aug. 1-3, meaning that Contador is free to ride in the Tour de France
June 30: Contador is booed by the French crowd at the team's presentation before the start of the Tour
July 24: Contador finishes fifth overall in the Tour after apparently using up too much energy in his Giro triumph
July 26: The hearing is again postponed at WADA's request Nov. 21-24: Contador case is being heard before the CAS arbitration panel in Lausanne
