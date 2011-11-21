LONDON Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp said on Monday he will be back in the dugout for the night's Premier League game against Aston Villa, saying he felt in great shape following heart surgery three weeks ago.

Redknapp, 64, missed this month's matches against Fulham and the Europa League game with Rubin Kazan following minor surgery but will take control of the team for the game at White Hart Lane.

If Spurs win they will move up to third in the table.

Redknapp told Sky Sports News: "I feel fine, I've got more energy than I had before. I'll be on the bench for sure.

"Sometimes you don't realise there's something wrong. I feel better than I did three weeks ago."

After losing their opening two matches of the season, Spurs have won seven and drawn one of their last eight league games.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Mark Meadows)