Abdullah Al-Senussi, former head of the Libyan Intelligence Service

TRIPOLI Libyan Prime Minister designate Abdurrahim El Keib said on Monday he needed to verify whether former spy chief Abdallah Al-Senussi was indeed captured before being able to confirm it.

"Before I can confirm it to you, I would like to confirm to myself that he was indeed captured. I will not confirm it to you until I am 100 percent sure," he told a news conference.

A spokesman for Libya's interim administration, the National Transitional Council (NTC), said on Sunday local officials in the desert town of Sabha had confirmed the capture of Muammar Gaddafi's intelligence chief Senussi.

That came a day after Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam was captured in the same region.

An NTC military official also said on Sunday that Senussi had been surrounded at a house owned by his sister.

Following the killing of Muammar Gaddafi a month ago, his son and Senussi had been the surviving Libyans on the wanted list of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Libya is standing firm over the trial of the younger Gaddafi, saying its courts could judge him fairly, defying the ICC, which says it is right try him at The Hague for crimes against humanity.

