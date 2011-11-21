Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra attends the International Forum on ''Asian Century: challenges and prospects'' in Phnom Penh September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring/Files

BANGKOK Thailand's government appears to have back-tracked on thoughts of changing an amnesty law in favour of self-exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra after public outrage over his possible return.

The proposed amnesty was agreed at a cabinet meeting last Tuesday, media said, but ministers and Thaksin himself refused to confirm it, saying only that meetings were confidential and no law would be broken.

Opposition politicians and activists were furious at what they said was an attempt by a Thaksin-allied government to clear the billionaire of his criminal conviction and two-year prison sentence for abuse of power.

Justice Minister Pracha Promnok told reporters on Monday the issue was "dreamt up" by a "frantic" media and no changes would be made to modify the annual Dec. 5 amnesty that marks the birthday of revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Government insiders told Thai media the proposed amnesty change would have covered people over 60 years old who had been sentenced to less than three years in prison.

Thaksin, 62, was convicted after his then wife, Pojaman Na Pombejra, bought a plot of prime Bangkok land auctioned off by the central bank. Thai law forbids office holders from entering into contracts with the state.

Thaksin is still believed to be influencing the work of the current government, which is led by his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, and is stacked with his political allies.

He never spent time in jail and lives in Dubai, traveling frequently on passports granted by Montenegro and Nicaragua following the cancellation of his Thai passports.

DIVISIVE FIGURE

Thaksin told Reuters last week he did not believe he would be included in any royal amnesty. He argues his conviction was politically motivated by the same enemies that masterminded the military coup that overthrew him in 2006.

His aides distributed a letter among media on Sunday in which he said he wanted no preferential treatment and would wait patiently for the chance to return.

Thaksin, who won two election landslides, is at the centre of a six-year divide pitting his political and business allies and mostly urban and working-class supporters against the Bangkok middle classes, the army top brass and a royalist elite establishment.

Yingluck's government, which came to power with a landslide election win in July, has been criticised for its handling of a flood crisis that has killed more than 600 people, but it has so far seen no challenge from the military or protest groups.

Analysts say that could change dramatically if it tries to amend the law to bring Thaksin home a free man.

The yellow-shirted People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD) cancelled a rally on Monday but warned the government not to try to clear Thaksin. The PAD helped bring down the two previous Thaksin-backed governments in 2005 and 2008 by occupying government offices and Bangkok's airports,

"If the government does not pull back (on amending the royal decree), thousands of people will come out," PAD leader Sondhi Limthongkul told a news conference on Monday.

"It is unacceptable to bring Thaksin back without serving any jail time."

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Paul Tait)