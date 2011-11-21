MUMBAI India are eyeing a 3-0 whitewash against West Indies to boost their confidence before travelling to Australia next month, senior batsman Vangipurappu Laxman said on Monday.

India responded in style after their 4-0 drubbing in the test series in England by notching up comprehensive wins against West Indies in Delhi and Kolkata to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

"We would definitely like to win the series 3-0 and that will be our target," the stylish right-handed batsman told reporters on Monday in the absence of India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who skipped practice as he was unwell.

The third test starts at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday but Dhoni is expected to be fit.

"I think Australia is going to be an important series. We are all very happy with the way we have played in both the test matches (against West Indies)," said Laxman.

"If you see in the Delhi test match we were in some tough situations, especially at the end of the second day.

"But the way we bounced back and won that test match showed the potential of the team. It is good if we go to Australia with a positive mindset and at the same time have a lot of confidence from this series, it will really help."

India will play four tests, two Twenty20 internationals and a one-day international tri-series in Australia, also featuring Sri Lanka. The first test starts on Dec. 26.

