Bruce Springsteen will go on tour next year for the first time in three years, starting with European dates in May and the United States and others to follow, according to the rock star's website.

Springsteen's E Street Band tour will be his first since the June death of saxophone player Clarence Clemons, who suffered a stroke and died six days later at age 69.

"A lot of you have been hearing that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be on tour in 2012. That is absolutely correct," the website said.

The European dates for Springsteen's first tour since 2009 run from mid-May through late July. Sunderland, Manchester and the Isle of Wight were confirmed for June 21, 22 and 24.

He is also set to appear on July 14 at the Hard Rock Calling music festival in Hyde Park in central London.

The dates for the U.S. leg and locations will be announced soon.

Springsteen played a pair of concerts in Pittsburgh earlier this month with Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, as well as several benefits, including one last month at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park in his home state New Jersey.

"It's great to welcome Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band back to the UK," Toby Leighton-Pope, vice president of promotions for concert and live-event company Live Nation, said in a statement.

"They always put on a fantastic show," he added.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Patricia Reaney)