The United States and China on Monday concluded two days of high-level talks on trade irritants ranging from China's ban on U.S. beef to government policies that pressure U.S. companies to transfer technology.

"We have reached agreement on a number of important outcomes, though we had hoped to accomplish even more," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement after the annual Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade meeting.

Here is a list of what U.S. officials said were main outcomes of the talks in Chengdu, China.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS

China agreed to make a significant systemic change in its enforcement of intellectual property rights.

Through a high-level central government enforcement structure led by Vice Premier Wang Qishan, China will make permanent its 2010 Special IPR Campaign. China will continue high-level involvement that will enhance its ability to crack down on intellectual property rights infringement.

In addition, China's leadership committed to increased political accountability - the performance of provincial level officials will be measured based on enforcement of intellectual property rights in their regions.

"For the first time, China will establish a permanent leadership structure to enforce intellectual property rights," U.S. Commerce Secretary John Bryson said in a statement.

"As enforcement becomes effective, those who infringe will no longer be able to lay low until a crackdown is over and then simply resume their illegal activities."

SOFTWARE LEGALIZATION PROGRAM

Wang personally committed to continue the software legalization program aimed at ensuring government agencies and key state-owned enterprises replace any pirated software they are using with legal copies.

Specifically, Wang committed to ensure that the provincial legalization efforts would be concluded by the middle of 2012 and at the local and municipal levels by the end of 2013.

PIRACY ON THE INTERNET

The Chinese government agreed to continue working to develop solutions to combat the sale of counterfeit goods on the Internet, while at the same time moving forward to develop additional protections for legitimate trademarks.

INDIGENOUS INNOVATION

China announced a new high-level central government mandate requiring provincial and local governments to eliminate any policies by Dec. 1 that are not consistent with President Hu Jintao's commitment to sever the link between China's innovation policies and government procurement.

U.S. companies complain many Chinese government procurement policies to encourage Chinese companies to become more innovative effectively keep them out of the market or force them to transfer ownership of valuable technology.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

China confirmed that it does not and will not require foreign automakers to transfer technology to Chinese enterprises nor to establish Chinese brands in order to invest and sell in China's fast-growing market.

China also confirmed that foreign-invested enterprises are eligible on an equal basis for electric vehicle subsidies and other incentive programs for electric vehicles.

AGRICULTURE

The U.S. Agriculture Department and China's Ministry of Agriculture are finalizing the framework of a five-year strategic plan focused on food security, food safety and sustainable agriculture to build a stronger foundation for cooperation in agriculture.

The two sides also held talks on China's long-time restrictions on U.S. beef imports and agreed to expand discussion beyond technical concerns to the conditions that include scope of products available in the market.

China also committed to make progress on removing avian influenza-related bans affecting several U.S. states, to finalize work on a longstanding market access request for U.S. pears, and to complete work on a new dairy certificate to maintain existing market access.

INVESTMENT

"China committed to create a fair and level playing field for all companies in its strategic emerging industries, including clean energy, biotech, and new generation information technologies," Bryson said.

TOURISM

China expanded the U.S.-China Tourism Memorandum of Understanding to three additional provinces for a total of 27 provinces. Spending by Chinese visitors is expected to grow 232 percent to $16.6 billion by 2016, moving up from the seventh largest U.S. market in 2010 to the third in 2016.

SIGNINGS

In conjunction with the joint commission, U.S. companies signed commercial agreements that will result in nearly $40 million in U.S. exports and support jobs for American workers.

The U.S. and Chinese governments also signed agreements related to intellectual property, high-technology trade, statistics and tourism and agreed to public-private partnerships in the areas of energy and U.S. export promotion.

