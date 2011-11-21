A motorist pumps fuel into his vehicle in Phoenix, Arizona August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott/Files

NEW YORK Oil prices fell on Monday on fears that the inability to sufficiently tackle debt problems n Europe and the United States will stunt global economic growth and curb demand for petroleum.

A U.S. congressional committee charged with attempting to cut at least $1.2 trillion from the U.S. deficit over the next decade was expected to announce it had been unable to reach an agreement.

The euro zone's debt crisis moved closer to the heart of Europe despite a clear-cut election victory in Spain for conservatives committed to tougher austerity.

Spanish, Italian, French and Belgian government bond yields rose as investors fled to safe-haven German Bunds, while

European shares fell more than 2 percent after Moody's warned that France's credit rating faced new dangers.

"Concerns about U.S. debt have added to risk aversion," said Eugen Weinberg, head of global commodities research at

Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "The euro zone crisis is ongoing with no sign of being resolved and equities are down very sharply."

ICE Brent January crude fell $1.40 to $106.16 a barrel by 1:56 p.m. EST (1856 GMT). The $105.65 intraday low was just above front-month Brent's 300-day moving average of $105.61, according to Reuters data.

U.S. January crude fell $1.52 to $96.15 a barrel, having traded as low as $95.24, testing below the 200-day moving average of $95.34.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude hovered near $10 a barrel, in choppy trading, after ending on Friday at $9.89 based on January contract settlements.

Trading volumes for crude remained tepid, with Brent 38 percent and U.S. crude 44 percent below 30-day averages.

U.S. gasoline futures dipped in volatile trading and heating oil futures dropped more than 1 percent, weighed down by mild autumn weather.

U.S. heating demand this week is expected to be 27.5 percent below normal, the National Weather Service said, with demand for heating oil expected to average 23.9 percent below normal.

The euro edged up against the U.S. dollar, but the dollar rose sharply against growth-linked, commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars, as deteriorating fiscal outlooks in the United States and Europe prompted investors to cut risk exposure.

U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on the rising concerns about heavy debt loads, both domestic and in Europe.

Also contributing to the cautious outlook for economic growth and oil demand, the official Xinhua news agency quoted

Chinese Vice-Premier Wang Qishan as saying a long-term global recession is certain to happen and China must focus on domestic problems.

POLITICAL TENSIONS

Rising tensions over Iran's nuclear program and unrest in Egypt and Syria sparked concern about supply from the Middle

East as the Northern Hemisphere winter begins to boost demand for heating fuel.

Britain on Monday ordered its financial institutions to halt all business with Iranian counterparts, including the central bank. The United States is also expected to tighten sanctions because of Tehran's nuclear program.

In comments broadcast on Sunday, Rostam Qasemi, Iran's energy minister and current OPEC president, told Al Jazeera television Iran could use oil as a political tool in the event of future conflict over its nuclear program.

The turmoil comes ahead OPEC's next meeting on Dec. 14. OPEC was unable to reach consensus at its last meeting that ended in acrimony when Iran and Venezuela and others blocked a Saudi Arabia-led push for an OPEC-wide output increase.

