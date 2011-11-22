Yoon Boo-keun, head of Samsung's TV division, speaks at the Samsung keynote address on the opening day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

SEOUL Samsung Electronics, the world's top TV maker, is in last-stage talks with Google to roll out Google TV, the head of Samsung's TV division told reporters on Tuesday.

Yoon Boo-keun, president of Samsung's TV division, said the company planned to unveil its Google TV at an event next year, but not the Consumer Electronics Show in January. He added that Samsung's Google TV offering would differ from those of competitors.

Google TV -- which currently comes built-in on certain Sony Corp television models and on Logitech International set-top boxes -- allows consumers to access online videos and websites on their TVs, as well as specialised apps such as video games.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)