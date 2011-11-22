An employee counts Indian currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in New Delhi June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI The rupee is expected to open stronger on Tuesday taking cues from mild gains in regional shares, but could test its all-time low if demand for dollars from oil refiners pick up.

* At 0300 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan was up 0.2 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were 0.7 percent higher, suggesting a firm start to the local market.

* Traders expect the rupee to open around 52 per dollar, and move in a range of 51.90 to 52.20, which is its record low. It had lost 1.6 percent on Monday to 52.1550/1650, posting its biggest single session fall since Sept. 22.

* Traders said oil refiners, the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, would likely step in to cover import commitments.

* The safe-haven U.S. dollar stayed well bid in Asia on Tuesday following a sharp pullback in global risk appetite as the sovereign debt storm intensified on both sides of the Atlantic.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)