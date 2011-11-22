The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen in Mumbai May 22, 2006. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex is set to open higher on Tuesday, after falling for eight straight sessions, with investors expected to cover short positions before the expiry of monthly derivatives later this week.

"The key issue for the market will be the F&O (futures and options) expiry," said Kishor Ostwal, chairman of CNI Research. "The market is oversold and for stock rollover, the market will have to move up."

The monthly derivative contracts expire on Thursday.

Ostwal said the rupee, which fell to near its record low on Monday, will also be tracked by investors. The rupee has been under pressure due to a rising oil import bill, slowing exports and sluggish portfolio inflows.

Leading car maker Maruti Suzuki will be in focus after its chairman said the company may see declining sales volume this fiscal year, as it suffered heavy production losses due to a labour strike, while demand for cars remains weak in Asia's third-largest economy.

At 0304 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 0.15 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were 0.65 percent higher, indicating a firmer start for the domestic market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Jet Airways after its auditors said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange that the leading Indian carrier needs to raise money to meets its obligations and fund its loss-making low-cost subsidiary JetLite.

* Force Motors Ltd after it said it would sell its shares in a joint venture for 150 million euros to its German partner MAN.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu and Swati Pandey; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)