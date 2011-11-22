DENVER An armed U.S. airman who barricaded himself in a building on a Colorado air force base surrendered on Monday after a 10-hour standoff, base officials said.

The airman, who had a gun, emerged from a deployment processing building at Schriever Air Force Base at 8 p.m. after hours of talks with negotiators, a base statement said. No one was injured.

The man, whose name was not released, had been facing legal action in civilian court and a possible discharge from the military, according to Lieutenant Marie Denson, a spokeswoman at Schriever Air Force Base. She released no further details.

Schriever Air Force Base, 10 miles (16 km) east of Colorado Springs, houses military satellite operations. Denson said those facilities were in a separate restricted area and were not affected by the standoff.

