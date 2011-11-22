A worker at a fuel station checks a 500-rupee note after filing a vehicle with fuel in Kolkata February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI The volatility in the rupee, which fell to a record low on Tuesday, is a reflection of the uncertainty in the international market, finance minister Pranab Mukherjee said.

Mukherjee also said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s intervention would have been helpful if the fall was due to domestic factors.

"We expect there will be a self correction in the market," he told reporters without elaborating.

The rupee hit an all-time low of 52.73 against the dollar as oil refiners and other companies scrambled to buy the U.S. currency, taking its slide to 16.8 percent from its 2001 high in late July.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)