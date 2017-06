India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee smiles during a news conference in New Delhi May 27, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI Global commodity prices have not softened as much as anticipated as speculators are keeping prices high, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday in a statement.

Oil prices held near $107 a barrel on Tuesday as fresh sanctions, and the prospect of military action, against Iran offset persistent worries about the health of Western economies and fuel demand.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)