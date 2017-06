LONDON Thomas Cook Group PLC:

* Acting CEO says very confident lenders will be supportive

* Fd says there is a chance company could breach December banking covenant test

* Fd says looking for further borrowing above 100 million pounds short-term

credit line agreed in October

* Fd says extremely low share price is of concern

* Fd says rights issue would be logistically difficult at this time

* Fd says company looking for additional lending of around 100 million pounds

* Acting CEO says company is a "robust business with a great future"