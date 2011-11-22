BERLIN The European Central Bank would overstretch its mandate if it became the lender of last resort for debt-strained euro zone member states, ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday.

As the euro zone's debt crisis spreads to the bloc's core countries, pressure is growing on the ECB to step in as many see the bank as the only institution with the firepower to contain the crisis.

"(The ECB) would overstretch its mandate and call into question the legitimacy of its independence by accepting a role of lender of last resort for highly indebted member states," Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, told a German employers' forum in Berlin.

Such a step -- although highly tempting for struggling euro zone states -- would involve significant risks to stability in the currency union, Weidmann added.

"Whoever believes that the current crisis can be overcome by giving up crucial principles of stability orientation, pushing current legislation aside, is wrong," he said, adding that it would be like drinking sea water to kill the thirst.

He called on Germany to lead by example and continue with its budget consolidation.

