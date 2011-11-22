MUMBAI India's Siemens Ltd, a unit of Germany-based Siemens AG, posted a 29 percent fall in its September quarter net profit, largely hurt by foreign exchange losses.

The company reported a net profit of 1.78 billion rupees ($33.9 million) after taking an exchange loss of 1.59 billion rupees. Its net sales posted a 19 percent jump in net sales to 35.59 billion rupees from the same period a year ago.

For the full year ended September 30, the company posted a 2 percent jump in net profit at 8.45 billion rupees on a sales growth of 28 percent to 119.4 billion rupees from the same period a year ago.

During the year, both new orders and orderbook remained stable at 122.9 billion rupees and 139.2 billion rupees respectively, the statement added.

"In spite of difficult economic conditions in the country, our new orders and order backlog remained steady, and the overall financial results for the year compares positively against 2009/10 when we booked large orders," Armin Bruck, managing director, said in a statement.

The sales in the energy segment, that caters to power generation, distribution and transmission customers among others, rose 42 percent, while that in the healthcare segment, which sells diagnostic products and imaging products among others, rose 39 percent during the financial year that ended September, the company said.

Siemens' industrial segment, which sells motors, building technology products and lighting products, grew the lowest among all other business segments -- just 12 percent.

Shares in the firm, which are currently valued by the market at $4.79 billion, have fallen 15 percent so far in 2011, while the BSE benchmark fell 22 percent during the same period. The stock closed down 2.97 percent in a flat Mumbai market on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)