LONDON Brent crude futures rose above $107 a barrel on Tuesday as fresh sanctions on Iran raised the prospect of political instability in the region, offsetting the effect on the oil price of worries about the health of Western economies and their fuel demand.

The United States, Britain and Canada on Monday announced new sanctions on Iran's energy and financial sectors, ratcheting up pressure on Tehran to stop its nuclear programme.

ICE Brent crude January futures rose 61 cents to $107.49 a barrel by 1017 GMT, after falling for four consecutive sessions. Brent has risen 13 percent this year, and is set for a third annual gain.

U.S. January crude futures were 96 cents firmer at $97.88 a barrel by the same time, having risen to an intra-day high of $97.96 a barrel, after three sessions of losses.

"There is geopolitical risk after Western countries intensified pressure on Iran, cutting financial links and also putting sanctions on the oil industry," Commerzbank oil analyst Carsten Fritsch said. "This increases the risk of supply disruptions either directly from Iran or transported via the Strait of Hormuz, which carries one third of seaborne oil."

Investors fear oil prices could spike in the event of air strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, which could cut supply from OPEC's second largest crude producer and disrupt trade in the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil transit channel.

The uncertainty has supported prices, under pressure from the worsening debt crisis in Europe and the United States that is expected to hurt economic growth.

Analysts expect that liquidity in the oil market will however dry up ahead of the long holiday weekend in the U.S.

"Over the next two days the main input is likely to be Thanksgiving. Liquidity should gradually dry up as we go into a very long trading weekend," Petromatrix's Olivier Jakob said.

GEOPOLITICAL RISK PREMIUM RETURNS

OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri said on Tuesday that the global oil market is balanced and prices are "comfortable".

Earlier, Iraq's oil minister had said in Tokyo he expects OPEC members to agree to trim output when they meet in December amid weak demand.

On the supply front, Iran dismissed the new sanctions as propaganda, adding that new U.S. sanctions would not stop it exporting petrochemicals to the European Union.

U.S. sanctions have already made it extremely difficult for many global oil companies and traders to obtain bank financing to trade Iranian crude, less than a third of which goes to Europe, with the rest flowing to China and India.

Prices could jump by $23 a barrel initially in the event of a military conflict, Washington-based energy consultancy Rapidan Group said in a research note.

"Potentially massive price increases would follow in subsequent weeks, depending on whether the key Strait of Hormuz choke point is blocked and how officials respond," it said.

The United Arab Emirates could start as early as end-December pumping oil via a key pipeline that will allow it to bypass the Strait of Hormuz and protect exports.

Escalating unrest in other Middle East nations Egypt and Syria also underpinned oil prices, analysts said.

EUROPE, U.S. DEBT

World equities took a hit on Monday as fears about the ability of politicians on either side of the Atlantic to tackle huge debt burdens sapped investor confidence in riskier assets.

A "super committee" of U.S. lawmakers failed to reach agreement on a deficit cutting plan while risk premiums on Spanish, Italian, French and Belgian government bonds rose as investors fled to safe-haven German Bunds.

"The big concern now is whether U.S. politicians will stall an economy that is starting to recover," ANZ analysts, led by Mark Pervan, said in a note.

Even China's economy faces growing risks from Europe's sovereign debt crisis and from debt held by local Chinese governments, the World Bank said, but it could engineer a soft landing by easing monetary policy.

The American Petroleum Institute will release weekly oil data on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) which could show a fall in U.S. crude oil and distillate stocks last week while gasoline stockpiles rose, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

