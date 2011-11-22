JOHANNESBURG South Africa's parliament is poised to pass a bill on protecting state secrets on Tuesday despite criticism at home and abroad that it harkens back to apartheid legislation and further harms the country's weakened credibility on tackling corruption.

The Protection of Information Bill allows any government agency to apply for classification of information that is "valuable" to the state and criminalises the possession and distribution of state secrets.

Critics say the bill makes it easy to hide graft from public view and intimidates those who try to expose it.

The press has slammed the legislation as an attempt to silence whistle blowers and muzzle investigative journalists, who face up to 25 years in jail for revealing state secrets.

A joint editorial in the country's largest newspapers on Tuesday called the vote South Africa's "day of reckoning for democracy."

"The spreading culture of self-enrichment, either corrupt, or merely inappropriate, makes scrutiny fuelled by whistle blowers who have the public interest at heart more essential than ever since 1994," the front-page editorial said.

The bill has a broad definition of valuable information and gives great authority on classification to State Security Minister Siyabonga Cwele, who faced calls for his resignation after his wife was convicted in May of running an international drug ring and he said he was unaware of her criminality.

The measure coincides with concerns of growing cronyism in the African National Congress government and a downgrade of South Africa's outlook by ratings agency Moody's, which said this month that it was worried about increasing government interference in Africa's largest economy.

"It is a significant move away from the liberal ideals that characterised the early days of the ANC government," said Razia Khan, head of Africa Research at Standard Chartered in London.

"With all the negatives typically associated with ruling parties that hold 'too much power' - this legislation will only help to cement investor fears that a potential tipping point has been reached," Khan said.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said it was "concerned" about the bill while Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said "the law will do our people and our country a disservice."

South Africa, under ANC control since the end of white-minority apartheid rule in 1994, has been sliding in the Transparency International gauge of perceived corruption from 38th in the world in 2001 to 54th in 2010.

'ALL THE WRONG REASONS'

"The bill heightens the economic risk and perceptions, not just political risk perceptions toward South Africa," said Colen Garrow, an economist at Brait.

"Something like this can enable state structures to escape scrutiny and hide under the veil of this bill," he said.

President Jacob Zuma has said tackling corruption was a top policy priority but has done little. He dragged his feet in dismissing two cabinet ministers named as corrupt in government reports and has himself faced charges of bribery. He has never been convicted.

There is little incentive for the government to clean up corruption since most malfeasance benefits the ruling party and the politically connected, analysts said.

The ANC enjoys virtual one-party rule because of its esteemed role in ending apartheid. It led the main opposition party by about 40 percentage points in the last election, and analysts said it is almost certain to stay in power for at least a decade or two.

But the Zuma government has also faced a record number of protests from the poor black majority who complain that money earmarked for schools, sewage and electricity is being siphoned off by the political elite.

Many South Africans wore black to protest against the bill, saying it was reminiscent of apartheid-era censorship laws.

One of Zuma's sons took his father to task for his spotty record on corruption, complaining to him at a public seminar that his government was not doing enough to investigate a well-known case of graft, media reported.

